For Sunny Leone 'Cycling is the New Glam'

Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to share her glam quotient. She posted pictures posing near a bicycle and talked about taking one’s health seriously.

“When it’s finally crossed 100… you gotta take care of your health!! #Cycling is the new #GLAM," she wrote.

In the pictures, the actress wears a red dress and red heels. She completes her looks with hooped earrings and some makeup.

In the past, too, Sunny has shared her love for cycling on social media.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in the psychological thriller Shero. The 40-year-old will be making her Malayalam debut with this psychological thriller. The actress also has Vikram Bhatt’s web series Anamika in the pipeline. She was last seen hosting the latest season of the popular reality TV show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha.

She also has Rangeela and a Tamil film, Veeramadevi, in the pipeline.

Sunny, who started her career in the Indian entertainment industry with the fifth season of the reality show Bigg Boss, has successfully carved a niche for herself and has since then appeared in many movies and web series.

