Director Hemant Dhome’s Marathi film Satarcha Salman is all set to release on the big screens on March 3. The film stars Makarand Deshpande, Sayali Sanjeev and Suyog Gorhe in the lead roles. A few days ago, the trailer of the film was also released. While the trailer has been receiving praise from the audience, Dhome has now shared an anecdote from the shooting of the film with the audience.

When asked about his amusing experience envisioning the title song, he said, “I needed a very suitable ambience to visualise the song. Yet since I live in a village, I had trouble locating relevant information. Finally, I requested the people who lived close to the village’s central square that I paint their homes in a variety of hues. And they decided right away. They came up with a variety of vibrant colours that each of them chose."

The song portrays a vibrant environment. With music by Amitraj, the lyrics have been penned by Kshitij Patwardhan. In the music video, the villagers can be seen dressed in traditional garb as they groove to the song. Starring Suyog Gorhe, Sayali Sanjeev, Shivani Surve and Akshay Tanksale, the song Saatarcha Salman went viral among the audience when it was released.

The song was also shot in the villages of Satara. There was no possibility of seeing colourful houses there. So Hemant decided to give different colours to all the houses in the village. Check out the video here:

So far, the song has garnered over 753,621 views. Several social media users have commented on the viral video. One user wrote, “Looking for this movie as it marks a tribute to India’s biggest Superstar sallu…The song is awesome." Another user added, “Shout out to choreographers Awesome choreography man. Dance steps are very unique." One social media user also commented, “Eagerly waiting for this movie as we wait for Salman Khan movies."

The film Satarcha Salman is based on the life of an ordinary boy living in Satara who dreams of becoming a hero.

On the work front, Hemant Dhome is known for Sunny, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2, and Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar. Some of his other films include Jhimma, Poshter Girl, Hututu, and Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, to name a few.

