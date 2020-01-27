For Those Thinking Disha Patani Doesn't Eat, Here are Pics That Prove Otherwise

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are promoting their upcoming film Malang and recently got together for an afternoon meal. They four actors were accompanied by some close friends and fellow Malang crew members. While Disha and others sure had some fun getting together, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu shared candid moments of their gathering that caught our attention. Anil shared a pic of Disha while empty dishes are kept in front of her. Anil captioned the image while referring to Disha as 'and people think she doesn't eat. Thank you for the fab brunch'.

In another instance, co-actor Kunal also poked fun at Disha having brunch as he wrote over her Insta pic 'dish' multiple times. Check out candid pics from team Malang's brunch here:

The two minute, 45-second Malang trailer introduces characters of Disha, Aditya, Kunal and Anil as compulsive killers, each with a different reason and dark reality, and each deadlier than the other.

Malang is directed by Mohit Suri. It is scheduled to release on February 7.

Meanwhile, Disha is also set to star opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and will also feature in KTina, which is produced by TV mogul Ekta Kapoor.

