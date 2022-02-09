For You Baba': Actor Sayali Sanjeev Gets Inked in Memory of Her Father

Actor Sayali Sanjeev lost her father last year, and she remembered him on her birthday recently. And now in the memory of her father, the actor got herself inked. Sayali wrote in the caption, “This is for you बाबा…"

Actress Reshma Shinde dropped heart reactions in the comment section.

In this post, Sayali shared her birthday pictures. She is seen holding her father’s photograph in the first snap. Sayali thanked everyone for their wishes and made her day special in the caption.

For Sayali, this birthday must have been a lot tougher as the actor dealt with the loss of her father. The diva shared her childhood photos with her parents and thanked them for giving her a wonderful life. She concluded the caption, writing that they were her life. Actors Suvrat Joshi and Reshma Shinde, music composer and filmmaker Saleel Kulkarni wished Sayali on the occasion.

Sayal has wished her father in this Instagram highlight.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17906349047015125/

Sayali remembers her father in these series of pictures she posted in highlights. The last photo in this story is the most adorable one as the actor is seen sleeping on her father’s shoulders.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18139549840217983/

She also shared this reel on Instagram. This reel shows photos of Sayali and her father. She thanked a user for making this reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सायली संजीव (@sayali_sanjeev_official)

Sayali had shared this photo a month after her father’s demise. Sayali wrote in the caption that without him, she was nothing.

On the work front, Sayali has been seen in the TV serial Shubhmangal Online. She was also seen in the film Jhimma. The film narrated the story of 7 women from different age groups and backgrounds going together on a vacation to Great Britain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सायली संजीव (@sayali_sanjeev_official)

The film was a hit due to its interesting subject and storyline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.