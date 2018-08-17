Forbes Highest Paid Actresses 2018: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Out of Top 10

On Thursday, Forbes magazine released its list of highest paid actresses in 2018, and no Indian actress found a place in top 10. This year, Scarlett Johansson broke all records and topped the list with earnings of $40 million (Rs 281 cr). The actress made it big with movies like Rough Night and her much loved character as Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War.Number 2 spot is occupied by Angelina Jolie for her hit film Maleficent 2. She is followed by popular sitcom Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Lawrence who is immensely popular as Mystique in X-Men secures 4th position in the list.Take a look at the complete Forbes’ Highest Paid Actresses list:1. Scarlett Johansson - $40.5 million2. Angelina Jolie - $28 million3. Jennifer Aniston - $19.5 million4. Jennifer Lawrence - $18 million5. Reese Witherspoon - $16.5 million6. Mila Kunis - $16 million7. Julia Roberts - $13 million8. Cate Blanchett - $12.5 million9. Melissa McCarthy - $12 million10. Gal Gadot - $10 millionBoth Deepika and Priyanka are creating a lot of stir these days courtesy their impending marriages with Ranveer singh and Nick Jonas respectively.Well not this year, but we definitely hope to see some Indian names in next year's Forbes Highest Paid Actresses list.