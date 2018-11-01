English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Forbes Highest Paid Dead Celebs: Michael Jackson Tops, Elvis Presley Number Two
Michael Jackson has earned $2.4 billion in the nine years since he died on June 25, 2009.
Michael Jackson during the BAD tour in Tokyo, Japan, on September 12, 1987. (Image: Instagram/Michael Jackson)
Little has changed in the top bracket of Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid-dead celebrities since last year.
The five highest-earning dead celebs continue to be the same as the ones named in 2017 with a slight reshuffling in the second, third and the fourth spots.
With the total earnings of $400 million, a lot of which comes from the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake, the King of Pop continues to rule unchallenged. Interestingly, Michael Jackson has earned $2.4 billion in the nine years since he died on June 25, 2009, aged 50, reports Forbes.
At the second spot this year is Elvis Presley, who even after 40 years of his death, is known to move over 1 million albums every year. With an earning $40 million, he is two spots up from last year.
At No. 3 is golf legend Arnold Palmer. A spot down from last year, his $35 million earnings largely come from his branded apparel and beverage lines.
At No. 4 is cartoonist Charles Schulz with $34 million earnings. Thanks to $23 million earned last year from merchandise headphones, natural cannabis and smoking accessories, Bob Marley finishes fifth this year, the same as 2017.
Other celebs in the top 10 include author Dr. Seuss ($16 million), media mogul Hugh Hefner ($15 million), and musicians Prince ($13 million) and John Lennon ($12 million).
Notably, with earnings of $14 million, Marilyn Monroe is the only woman to feature in the top 10. Also, interestingly, of the 10 highest-earning dead celebrities, five are musicians.
