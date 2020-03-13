Foreign Media Reports Prince Charles Greet Guests with 'Prayer-like Gesture', Raveena Tandon Corrects Them

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people have been refraining from handshaking and opting for other ways to greet. Some of the world leaders, which include names like Emmanuel Macron and Benjamin Netanyahu among others, have urged their countermen to welcome people with traditional Indian style of ‘namaste’.

Taking a cue from them, a video of Prince Charles has surfaced on the internet showing him ditching handshake and greeting people with a 'prayer-like gesture'.

In the viral clip, the 71-year-old can initially be seen extending his hands to greet people, but he suddenly acknowledges the potential threats of novel coronavirus and greeted guests with folded hands.

Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince's Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern. https://t.co/z7ke5ZOulX pic.twitter.com/EIVRGVYQkE — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2020

Seems like, the reference erm “prayer-like” gesture didn’t go down well with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “It’s a “Namaste”. Do some homework”.

The COVID-19 has infected more than 1 lakh people around the world. In India, till now it has affected 74 people and one casualty.

On the film front, Raveena is making her comeback in movies with KGF: Chapter 2, which is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.

Raveena will be seen playing the character of a cop. The film is slated to release worldwide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

