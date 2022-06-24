'Forever Grateful': Rashmika Mandanna's Emotional Post on Parents' Wedding Anniversary

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has become a pan-Indian star after Pushpa: The Rise. And while the actress has several films lined up, she always takes time for her family. She recently shared a picture of herself with her family on the occasion of her parent’s wedding anniversary on her Instagram stories.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, “I know I’m late but happy anniversary mumma and papsi! Thank you for getting me into this world, blessing me, and letting me live the life that I live today. I will always and forever be grateful for everything.”

This is not the first time she has shared a family picture. Before this, the actress posted a selfie on May 18 and wrote, “The Mandanna family. Love saying that. This is us and you guys bring this smile to our faces. We love you.”

The picture received over 18 lakh likes and soe many comments. One of the fans said, “You know what, you are so beautiful. I know you won’t see my comment but even if you see my comment please reply to it. Big fan of yours!”

Another fan wrote about her younger sister, “Shimmu is growing sooo fast. You all make our life’s the happiest.”

Another fan wrote, “I am the happiest person today, we love that smile and you all make our life’s the happiest.”

A third fan said, “Those happy faces give millions of positivity.” One more fan said, ” Now this pic gives us a stronger vibe @rashmika_mandanna happy to see the total Mandanna family!”

