‘Forever Grateful’: Vicky Kaushal Marks Three Years of Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday shared some nostalgic pictures of his 2019 blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike on Instagram. The actor marked three years of the action drama that earned him numerous accolades and helped expand his fan base exponentially. While being grateful for the love showered on him for his incredible performance in the film, Vicky captioned the post “Forever grateful”. He even dropped a heart emoticon alongside the caption.

The first picture in the series of photos shared by Vicky was from the sets of Uri. The actor, who played the role of Major Vihan Shergill in the film, could be seen with other actors donning the combat uniform while being armed to the teeth. Vicky shared another aesthetic photo where he appeared to be dedicatedly reading the script of Uri.

The third photo in the series featured the director of the film Aditya Dhar along with cinematographer Mitesh Mirchandani and film production designer Aditya Kanwar with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky also flaunted the national awards that his film had bagged in the photo that followed next. Aditya Dhar and Vicky could be both seen jubilantly posing for the photo with the awards.

Reminiscing the old days, Vicky concluded the series of pictures with a group photo where his co-actor Yami Gautam could also be seen posing with a radiant smile.

The post soon garnered more than 6.5 lakh likes, and elicited numerous reactions in the comment box where users recalled the famous war cry from the film ‘How is the josh?’

Among the fans who could not resist praising the actor’s remarkable performance in the comments, was singer Hardy Sandhu. “You were (fire emoticon) in the film,” he wrote.

Vicky’s war-action film Uri: The Surgical Strike had turned out to be a huge success after it hit theatres back in 2019. Besides the flattering reviews from the audience and critics, the film managed to clinch several awards whereas Vicky was decorated with the National Award for Best Actor.

