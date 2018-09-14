Forget Anushka Sharma, Memes on Rajinikanth’s 2.0 Teaser Sweep Social Media

If my mom had superpowers, this is the first thing she'd do. #2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/YgNWb4ST5y — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 13, 2018

sochta hu ki wo kya se kya ho gye

kitne masum the dekhte dekhte @akshaykumar #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/9Y8oySbeHt — SANTOSH⚡ (@SuperADianSP) September 13, 2018

Sir musically users ke dimaag me kya chalta hai? pic.twitter.com/T4EM4Budzo — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 13, 2018

Anushka Sharma’s ‘Crying Mamta’ memes are now a thing of the past. The meme brigade has since moved on to Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0’s teaser, which released yesterday.The most expensive Indian movie ever, it marks Akshay’s debut in the Tamil film industry. An S Shankar directorial, it is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth.The 1.31-minute long teaser has crossed over a million views in one day, with the social media going overboard on jokes and memes on the villain’s obsession with cell phones, Chitti the robot and Akshay Kumar’s blink-and-miss appearance in the teaser.Check out some of the best ones here:In the film—which has reportedly cost its makers a whopping Rs. 543 crore—Akshay is playing Dr Richard/Crowman, the antagonist, while Rajini will reprise the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti from the first instalment.2.0 also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in important roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for this VFX extravaganza, which was earlier slated to release on October 18 last year. However, the work on visual effects delayed the release date several times. After much adieu, it is now expected to hit the theatres on November 29 this year.Watch the teaser here: