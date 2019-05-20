Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
3-min read

Forget Jon Snow and Bran Stark, Tyrion Lannister is the Real Winner of Game of Thrones

Tyrion Lannister has proved why he is incredibly smart and able to work his way out of most conundrums.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:May 20, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Forget Jon Snow and Bran Stark, Tyrion Lannister is the Real Winner of Game of Thrones
Tyrion Lannister has proved why he is incredibly smart and able to work his way out of most conundrums.
Loading...
"A prisoner became a king maker in matter of minutes," pointed out a Game of Thrones viewer on Twitter as he dubbed Tyrion Lannister the biggest winner of Game of Thrones. In the series finale, Tyrion smartly avenges the deaths of his siblings Jaime and Cersei after he convinces Jon Snow that Daenerys Targaryen has to die in order to prevent more innocent people from inevitably dying.

And, looking back in retrospect, if Tyrion hadn’t himself announced his resignation from the position of the Hand of the Queen, he would have never be able to put Jon in a position where he could persuade the latter as to why Dany had to be stopped by whatever means necessary. He knew that Jon would never let Dany kill him since Tyrion and Jon had known each other since all the way back in season one.

Jon killing Dany was also the most heart-wrenching moment of The Iron Throne. After it, the episode directly jumped forward to a small council meeting in which Bran Stark was elected the King of the six Kingdoms of Westeros. Thanks to Tyrion, who argues that Bran should be king.

“What unites people?” he asks the group of Westeros representatives gathered to decide his fate. "Armies? Gold? Flags?" Tyrion shakes his head in disapproval. "Stories. There's nothing in the world more powerful than a good story," he tells them. "Nothing can stop it. No enemy can defeat it. And who has a better story than Bran the Broken? The boy who fell from the high tower and lived. He knew he'd never walk again, so he learned to fly." His dramatic monologue resulted in Bran being named king and him becoming his Hand.

With this move, Tyrion definitely proved that keeping power in Game of Thrones takes so much more than fighting skills and brute strength. And Twitter looks equally impressed with his intelligence, with many calling the last Lannister the real winner of the show.

Check out all the reactions here:

























Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram