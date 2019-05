Forget Jon Snow and Bran Stark, Tyrion Lannister is the Real Winner of Game of Thrones

Tyrion #Lannister is like #ProfJerryGana of those days in #Nigeria!.

Reoccurring factor in all Administration!.

Masterminds of State Polity! Hand to Queen #Deanerys & now king #BranStark

Remember only possible opposition #lordVarys was sacrificed! Last Lannister #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3lQkc5gtbX — Comrade Macduff Nnodim. (@duffyonpoint) May 20, 2019

Tyrion Lannister deserves honorary MBA. Dude can bullshit himself out of any and every situation and make you feel it is your idea. — That Andy (@AndyMadaki) May 20, 2019

In short, Tyrion Lannister is the real winner of Game of Thrones. #GamesOfThrones — Dana (@bludaena) May 20, 2019

Biggest winner of them all? Tyrion Lannister.



Dude is the the mind behind the game.



See the way a prisoner became a king maker in matter of minutes.#GameOfThrones — I. J. kalu (@iamkhalu) May 20, 2019

from almost being executed to hand of the king ..

tyrion lannister is the winner in this episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IKbU4ahyZW — Michael Izedunor (@MIzedunor) May 20, 2019

I genuinely think that no one could play and done justice to #TyrionLannister as good as #PeterDinklage

He has been wonderful throughout the whole season and what a stellar performance from Mr. Dinklage for the final episode to end his journey in #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/hWPbPx9TfP — Siska Kurniawaty 真誼 (@KurniawatySiska) May 20, 2019

I’m so grateful #GameOfThrones didn’t destroy Tyrion, since my other favourite #JaimeLannister had been ruined. And i’m so happy that in this finale, I could watch such a brilliant performance from this guy! I really couldn’t ask for a better #TyrionLannister pic.twitter.com/JMrspvMvDG — Siska Kurniawaty 真誼 (@KurniawatySiska) May 20, 2019

"A prisoner became a king maker in matter of minutes," pointed out a Game of Thrones viewer on Twitter as he dubbed Tyrion Lannister the biggest winner of Game of Thrones. In the series finale, Tyrion smartly avenges the deaths of his siblings Jaime and Cersei after he convinces Jon Snow that Daenerys Targaryen has to die in order to prevent more innocent people from inevitably dying.And, looking back in retrospect, if Tyrion hadn't himself announced his resignation from the position of the Hand of the Queen, he would have never be able to put Jon in a position where he could persuade the latter as to why Dany had to be stopped by whatever means necessary. He knew that Jon would never let Dany kill him since Tyrion and Jon had known each other since all the way back in season one.Jon killing Dany was also the most heart-wrenching moment of The Iron Throne. After it, the episode directly jumped forward to a small council meeting in which Bran Stark was elected the King of the six Kingdoms of Westeros. Thanks to Tyrion, who argues that Bran should be king."What unites people?" he asks the group of Westeros representatives gathered to decide his fate. "Armies? Gold? Flags?" Tyrion shakes his head in disapproval. "Stories. There's nothing in the world more powerful than a good story," he tells them. "Nothing can stop it. No enemy can defeat it. And who has a better story than Bran the Broken? The boy who fell from the high tower and lived. He knew he'd never walk again, so he learned to fly." His dramatic monologue resulted in Bran being named king and him becoming his Hand.With this move, Tyrion definitely proved that keeping power in Game of Thrones takes so much more than fighting skills and brute strength. And Twitter looks equally impressed with his intelligence, with many calling the last Lannister the real winner of the show.Check out all the reactions here: