Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Forget Jon Snow and Bran Stark, Tyrion Lannister is the Real Winner of Game of Thrones
Tyrion Lannister has proved why he is incredibly smart and able to work his way out of most conundrums.
And, looking back in retrospect, if Tyrion hadn’t himself announced his resignation from the position of the Hand of the Queen, he would have never be able to put Jon in a position where he could persuade the latter as to why Dany had to be stopped by whatever means necessary. He knew that Jon would never let Dany kill him since Tyrion and Jon had known each other since all the way back in season one.
Jon killing Dany was also the most heart-wrenching moment of The Iron Throne. After it, the episode directly jumped forward to a small council meeting in which Bran Stark was elected the King of the six Kingdoms of Westeros. Thanks to Tyrion, who argues that Bran should be king.
“What unites people?” he asks the group of Westeros representatives gathered to decide his fate. "Armies? Gold? Flags?" Tyrion shakes his head in disapproval. "Stories. There's nothing in the world more powerful than a good story," he tells them. "Nothing can stop it. No enemy can defeat it. And who has a better story than Bran the Broken? The boy who fell from the high tower and lived. He knew he'd never walk again, so he learned to fly." His dramatic monologue resulted in Bran being named king and him becoming his Hand.
With this move, Tyrion definitely proved that keeping power in Game of Thrones takes so much more than fighting skills and brute strength. And Twitter looks equally impressed with his intelligence, with many calling the last Lannister the real winner of the show.
Check out all the reactions here:
Tyrion #Lannister is like #ProfJerryGana of those days in #Nigeria!.— Comrade Macduff Nnodim. (@duffyonpoint) May 20, 2019
Reoccurring factor in all Administration!.
Masterminds of State Polity! Hand to Queen #Deanerys & now king #BranStark
Remember only possible opposition #lordVarys was sacrificed! Last Lannister #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3lQkc5gtbX
Tyrion Lannister deserves honorary MBA. Dude can bullshit himself out of any and every situation and make you feel it is your idea.— That Andy (@AndyMadaki) May 20, 2019
In short, Tyrion Lannister is the real winner of Game of Thrones. #GamesOfThrones— Dana (@bludaena) May 20, 2019
AND THE “BEST IN HAND JOB” AWARD GOES TO...(Drumroll) TYRION LANNISTER.!🖐🏼 #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/9TgegAFmeW— Bill Capadosa (@iamincredibill) May 20, 2019
Biggest winner of them all? Tyrion Lannister.— I. J. kalu (@iamkhalu) May 20, 2019
Dude is the the mind behind the game.
See the way a prisoner became a king maker in matter of minutes.#GameOfThrones
from almost being executed to hand of the king ..— Michael Izedunor (@MIzedunor) May 20, 2019
tyrion lannister is the winner in this episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/IKbU4ahyZW
I genuinely think that no one could play and done justice to #TyrionLannister as good as #PeterDinklage— Siska Kurniawaty 真誼 (@KurniawatySiska) May 20, 2019
He has been wonderful throughout the whole season and what a stellar performance from Mr. Dinklage for the final episode to end his journey in #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/hWPbPx9TfP
I’m so grateful #GameOfThrones didn’t destroy Tyrion, since my other favourite #JaimeLannister had been ruined. And i’m so happy that in this finale, I could watch such a brilliant performance from this guy! I really couldn’t ask for a better #TyrionLannister pic.twitter.com/JMrspvMvDG— Siska Kurniawaty 真誼 (@KurniawatySiska) May 20, 2019
