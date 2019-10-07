Forget Her Debut, I don't Even Know When Khushi is Returning to Mumbai, Says Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor might be just one-film old, but she has established herself as one of the biggest stars in the making. She is keeping herself pretty busy following the commercial success of Dhadak. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Rooh Afza, Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena biopic and has two more films in pre-production stage--Dostana 2 and Takht.

If reports are to be believed, Janhvi's sister Khushi will soon be joining her in the world of films. Addressing the reports surrounding Khushi's Bollywood debut, Janhvi said, "Khushi is in New York right now. Forget Bollywood debut, I don't even know when she will be returning to Mumbai."

Janhvi will next begin shooting Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. The film, to be helmed by first time director Collin Dcunha, is a sequel to 2008 romantic-comedy Dostana.

The original film featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. It was the story of two men - John and Abhishek - who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl (played by Priyanka Chopra) and strive to win her heart, only to realise that she loves someone else.

Expressing her excitement to be a part of the Dostana franchise, Janhvi said, "The script of the movie is really interesting and I feel that Dostana 2 will be more path-breaking than Dostana. And, I'm really looking forward to working with Kartik in the film."

"All my films will release soon and I hope the audience like them," she added.

