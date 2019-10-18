Former Academy President John Bailey to Chair International Jury at IFFI 2019

John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, will chair the International Jury of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), while French filmmaker Robin Campillo, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang and Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay will be the co-jurors. Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy is the Indian member in the International Jury.

Hollywood cinematographer Bailey was in India earlier this year. Talking about his visit to India, he had said: "Your films are made in 23 or 24 languages. When the Academy is thinking of diversity, I can't think of any other country in the world that represents the opportunities and challenges of diversity and unifying us all through diversity than in India."

Hailing India as a land of story-tellers, he had highlighted the need for filmmakers to tell personal stories.

Bailey will return to India for IFFI, which will take place in Goa in November.

The festival has 15 films representing 20 countries competing for the coveted Golden Peacock Award in the International Competition section. The selection has been made from over 700 entries.

Movies such as Pema Tseden's Balloon (China), Ali Aydin's Chronology (Turkey), Andreas Horvath's Lillian (Austria) and Erdenebileg Ganbold's The Steed (Mongolia) are in competition.

