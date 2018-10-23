English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Bigg Boss Contestant Ajaz Khan Arrested from Mumbai Hotel for Possession of Drugs
Ajaz Khan arrested from a hotel in Bekasur by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police on Monday night.
New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan from a hotel in Mumbai on Monday night. They found banned narcotic substance, eight ecstasy tablets, from his possession. He will be produced before a court today, reports ANI.
As per ANI, Khan has been arrested from a hotel in Belapur, Navi Mumbai.
This is not Ajaz's first brush with the law.
In 2016, he was arrested and released on bail on charges of sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician who had offered him a business project proposal.
Khan participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss. Later, he also appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights with Kapil. He has also worked in big budget regional films like Rakht Charutra, Dookudu and Temper. It was his stint at Bigg Boss 7 that made him a known face among the TV audiences.
He was last seen in director Puri Jaganaadh’s Telugu film Rogue in 2017.
Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan arrested from a hotel in Belapur* by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police last night, in possession of banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets); he will be produced before a court today. #Maharashtra https://t.co/4U5PlDUvCO— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
