Former Bigg Boss Contestant Hindustani Bhau's Mother Passes Away

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau's mother has passed away. Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared a picture of him with his mother, sharing the news. Hindustani Bhau can be seen kissing her forehead while his mother looks like she is on a hospital bed.

The caption of the post said, "Sad to say that #hindustanibhau Mother Expired today #RIP."

Hindustani Bhau became popular on social media mostly because of his violent and abusive content. The real name of Hindustani Bhau is Vivek Fhatak and his Instagram account was suspended after it was found violating community standards. The account was reported by many people and in fact, people had even celebrated his suspension from Instagram. His account on YouTube is, however, still active.

Speaking to Times Now, the former Instagrammer had said two weeks ago that he will make a comeback on the video and audio sharing app within 10-15 days. He had said, “It is not a new thing for me. My account has been suspended a couple of times, so I don't care about that.”

He believed that people are after him because he is a brand now and they consider him a threat. As per him, millions watch his content and nobody watches the work created by others.

As per a DNA report, Hindustani Bhau had told Times Now after his eviction from Bigg Boss that he left because he wanted to be with his mother. “I am her son but I take care of her like she is my daughter. And I knew that she would be worried because I was not well in the house,” he had said. He was confident at that point that he had gathered the required votes but he was evicted because he wanted to leave.

Earlier this year in July, he had also attacked Ekta Kapoor saying that she should apologise for a controversial sex scene in a web series.