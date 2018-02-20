GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Former Bigg Boss Contestant Joins Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vivek Mishra has joined the cast of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring actress Kangana Ranaut.

IANS

Updated:February 20, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Former Bigg Boss Contestant Joins Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi
Former Bigg Boss contestant Vivek Mishra has joined the cast of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring actress Kangana Ranaut.
Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Vivek Mishra has joined the cast of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring actress Kangana Ranaut.

"I'm really happy to star in the film. The film itself will help to educate the generation. It will teach the meaning of love for the nation. Queen of Jhansi was an inspiring figure," Vivek said in a statement.

"I enjoy being a part of such movies. Earlier, I was a part of Aamir Khan's 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'," he added.

On his role in the upcoming film, he said: "I am playing Sipahsalar. My role will be close to Jhalkari Bai, portrayed by actress Ankita Lokhande."

Vivek finds Kangana "kind as we can imagine how Laksmi Bai was. She has a very pure and lovely soul. She is beautiful and amazingly talented".



Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You