Former Bigg Boss Contestant Joins Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi
Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Vivek Mishra has joined the cast of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring actress Kangana Ranaut.
"I'm really happy to star in the film. The film itself will help to educate the generation. It will teach the meaning of love for the nation. Queen of Jhansi was an inspiring figure," Vivek said in a statement.
"I enjoy being a part of such movies. Earlier, I was a part of Aamir Khan's 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'," he added.
On his role in the upcoming film, he said: "I am playing Sipahsalar. My role will be close to Jhalkari Bai, portrayed by actress Ankita Lokhande."
Vivek finds Kangana "kind as we can imagine how Laksmi Bai was. She has a very pure and lovely soul. She is beautiful and amazingly talented".
