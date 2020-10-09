Former 'Bigg Boss' Contestant Kamya Panjabi Supports This Contestant in Current Season

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Kamya Punjabi has tweeted in support of current contestant and her former co-star Rubina Dilaik.

A popular face on television, Kamya tweeted, “So proud of you Rubina the way u handled it, P.S Yeh ladki apne dum par aage jayegi.” (This girl will move forward on her own).

Kamya, who played the role of a vamp named Sindoora in the daily soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, was also a participant of the reality show Bigg Boss 7, which aired on Colors TV.

Kamya, who worked with Rubina in the television show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, was most probably referring to the incident that happened on October 7 in the Bigg Boss house.

Rubina, who is participating with her husband Abhinav Shukla, was left disappointed when Abhinav chose to keep his immunity from this week’s eliminations over Rubina’s chance to enter the house.

Rubina is living as a ‘rejected’ candidate in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house and this was her chance to enter the house and live there with other participants.

However, Abhinav chose to keep his immunity, which he earned in a previous task, instead of deciding to let Rubina enter the house. He was also seen explaining his wife that she must believe him and not get influenced by others.

After facing rejection, she then participated in another task which was meant to save the participants from eviction.

Bigg Boss 14 was launched on October 3 and famous TV actor Eijaz Khan is also a part of this season, along with Rubina and Abhinav. ‘Toofani Seniors’ — Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla – who participated in the previous seasons of the reality show are also appearing this time.