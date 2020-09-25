Former Bigg Boss Contestant Nehha Pendse to Replace Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain?

Actress Nehha Pendse might soon be seen playing the role of Anita Bhabhi in the popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. If all goes well, she will take on the role of Saumya Tandon, who quit the show earlier this month.

A source revealed to SpotboyE, “Show's producer Binaifer Kohli is keen to get Nehha Pendse on board to be the new Anita Bhabi. She has been the main lead in her previous show and finds her suitable for the role. However, the actress has not said yes to the offer till now.”

Ever since Saumya quit the show after being a part of it for half a decade, the makers have been looking for a replacement. The actress in an Instagram post had shared a carousel of photos from her last day on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The pictures feature the main characters of the show including Rohitash Gour, Aasif Sheikh and Yogesh Tripathi, among others.

Captioning her post, she expressed gratitude towards the makers and co-stars. The actress went on to say how she would cherish certain moments spent on the show throughout her life. Saumya also cut a big chocolate cake on her last day on the sets of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

She had previously revealed that she has not signed anything for now. The actress had also mentioned that she will be picking and choosing her offers very carefully as she looks forward to doing something really worthwhile.

Meanwhile, Nehha who was seen in reality TV show Bigg Boss season 12 is currently enjoying her personal time after she got married in January this year. The diva tied the knot with businessman Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5.