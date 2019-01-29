English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Bodyguard Claims Brad Pitt Is Indeed Dating Charlize Theron, and Angelina Jolie Isn't Too Pleased About It
A former bodyguard has said that Brad Pitt has been dating Charlize Theron four months after Sean Penn introduced them. A source close to Angelina Jolie said that she is not pleased about the situation.
Image Courtesy: Charlize Theron/Instagram
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have started to move beyond their bitter divorce and subsequent tussle over custody agreement of their six children. However, once Hollywood’s most sought after couple, Jolie and Pitt still manage to unpleasantly cross ways over internet news. Speculation related to Pitt’s budding relationship with Charlize Theron has surfaced yet again and has roped in Jolie as well.
Pitt’s ex-bodyguard, Kris Herzog, in a recent interview to the British publication The Sun has dished some dope on the equation between Pitt and Jolie, after they mutually separated in 2016. Herzog has also made intriguing claims pertaining to Pitt’s alleged relationship with Theron.
About Pitt's rumoured link-up with Theron, he told the British publication via Radar Online, “At the minimum, they’re friends with benefits. I spoke to Charlize about four months go, and she told me Sean Penn had introduced them. I know as a fact they’ve been together for the last four months. I’ve seen them once myself together. They’re definitely dating, but they’re keeping it secret until they work out whether it’s going to be long-term.”
Talking about the current equation between Jolie and Pitt, he said, “Everything Brad does is vetted through how it’s going to affect his relationship with Angelina. Because if he p***es her off, it’s going to f*** up their child custody situation.”
About Pitt and Theron’s status as a couple, another source close to Jolie spoke to Hollywood Life and stated that she is not pleased about the situation.
“Angelina has never been too warm toward Charlize because they’ve competed for some of the same roles in the past. Angelina would be upset that Brad would ever possibly pursue a relationship with someone he knows his ex-wife isn’t fond of! Just the rumours alone are bothersome to Angelina; she feels like [Brad and Charlize dating] would be a bit of a betrayal. She doesn’t like it at all and hopes it’s not true," the source said.
All eyes are now focused on the three stars to either dispel or confirm Herzog’s statements.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Pitt’s ex-bodyguard, Kris Herzog, in a recent interview to the British publication The Sun has dished some dope on the equation between Pitt and Jolie, after they mutually separated in 2016. Herzog has also made intriguing claims pertaining to Pitt’s alleged relationship with Theron.
About Pitt's rumoured link-up with Theron, he told the British publication via Radar Online, “At the minimum, they’re friends with benefits. I spoke to Charlize about four months go, and she told me Sean Penn had introduced them. I know as a fact they’ve been together for the last four months. I’ve seen them once myself together. They’re definitely dating, but they’re keeping it secret until they work out whether it’s going to be long-term.”
Talking about the current equation between Jolie and Pitt, he said, “Everything Brad does is vetted through how it’s going to affect his relationship with Angelina. Because if he p***es her off, it’s going to f*** up their child custody situation.”
About Pitt and Theron’s status as a couple, another source close to Jolie spoke to Hollywood Life and stated that she is not pleased about the situation.
“Angelina has never been too warm toward Charlize because they’ve competed for some of the same roles in the past. Angelina would be upset that Brad would ever possibly pursue a relationship with someone he knows his ex-wife isn’t fond of! Just the rumours alone are bothersome to Angelina; she feels like [Brad and Charlize dating] would be a bit of a betrayal. She doesn’t like it at all and hopes it’s not true," the source said.
All eyes are now focused on the three stars to either dispel or confirm Herzog’s statements.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Motors Commences Trial Production of SP Concept Compact SUV in India
- Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar Shake A Leg to Aflatoon Song, Watch Video
- Holders Chelsea Draw Man Utd in FA Cup Fifth Round
- Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel to launch in India today: How to watch Livestream, Expected Price And More
- What Will TRAI Recommend About Regulating OTT Services Including WhatsApp, Facebook and Skype?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results