Former Bodyguard Claims Brad Pitt Is Indeed Dating Charlize Theron, and Angelina Jolie Isn't Too Pleased About It

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have started to move beyond their bitter divorce and subsequent tussle over custody agreement of their six children. However, once Hollywood’s most sought after couple, Jolie and Pitt still manage to unpleasantly cross ways over internet news. Speculation related to Pitt’s budding relationship with Charlize Theron has surfaced yet again and has roped in Jolie as well.Pitt’s ex-bodyguard, Kris Herzog, in a recent interview to the British publication The Sun has dished some dope on the equation between Pitt and Jolie, after they mutually separated in 2016. Herzog has also made intriguing claims pertaining to Pitt’s alleged relationship with Theron.About Pitt's rumoured link-up with Theron, he told the British publication via Radar Online, “At the minimum, they’re friends with benefits. I spoke to Charlize about four months go, and she told me Sean Penn had introduced them. I know as a fact they’ve been together for the last four months. I’ve seen them once myself together. They’re definitely dating, but they’re keeping it secret until they work out whether it’s going to be long-term.”Talking about the current equation between Jolie and Pitt, he said, “Everything Brad does is vetted through how it’s going to affect his relationship with Angelina. Because if he p***es her off, it’s going to f*** up their child custody situation.”About Pitt and Theron’s status as a couple, another source close to Jolie spoke to Hollywood Life and stated that she is not pleased about the situation.“Angelina has never been too warm toward Charlize because they’ve competed for some of the same roles in the past. Angelina would be upset that Brad would ever possibly pursue a relationship with someone he knows his ex-wife isn’t fond of! Just the rumours alone are bothersome to Angelina; she feels like [Brad and Charlize dating] would be a bit of a betrayal. She doesn’t like it at all and hopes it’s not true," the source said.All eyes are now focused on the three stars to either dispel or confirm Herzog’s statements.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.