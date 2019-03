Former Bond Girl Eva Green Says That James Bond Should Always Be A Man

Amidst a number of films that challenge gender reversal and still become major box office hits (cue Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman), former Bond girl Eva Green has said that she believes that James Bond should still be played by a man.Addressing the media on the Dumbo red carpet, Eva said, "I'm for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man. It doesn't make sense for him to be a woman. Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies, and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond. There is history with the character that should continue. He should be played by a man."At the same time, Eva takes pride in the fact that her character Vesper Lynd (Casino Royale) brought about a change in the way Bond girls are perceived by the audience. She was not only fierce, but at on equal footing with Daniel Craig's Bond in Casino Royale. About that she said, "I originally had reservations about being a Bond girl. I didn't want to be a bimbo. The women are now perceived differently. They are intelligent and sassy and fascinating. I loved playing Vesper. She's the only one to get to Bond's heart and has a big impact on his life."The James Bond franchise has had a history with portrayal of women, who are either femme fatale or passing flings for the ever-transient Bond. Eva's statement reinforces the idea of continuing the trend further. Bond 25, to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will be Craig's fifth and last outing as 007 following Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.Follow @News18Movies for more