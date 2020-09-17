Former Contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra to Enter Bigg Boss 14?

After reports of former contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, now it is being said that even Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

A source informed Pinkvilla, "Bigg Boss 14 will see former contestants coming in support of this season contestants and to participate in a task. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill along with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma are also in talks for the same. The former contestants will enter the house at different moments and weeks and will be spread out efficiently to ensure the necessary buzz is there."

Earlier, there were reports that Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar will enter the house with other contestants and stay with them for a few days.

Meanwhile, the names of several celebs to be in the possible contestants’ list has been doing rounds on the internet. Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shagun Pandey and Sara Gurpal are said to be among the contestants who are confirmed to be in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere from October 3. The show will air Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm, while the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will air at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.