Former Cricketer Irfan Pathan’s Look from Debut Film ‘Cobra’ Released

Cricketer Irfan Pathan has turned actor with Tamil director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s film Cobra. The first look of the actor from the film was released by its director on Irfan’s 36th birthday on October 27, 2020. Wishing Irfan on his birthday, Ajay Gnanamuthu wrote, “Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and caring person like you. Wishing you only the best in the year ahead.”

In the black and white poster, Irfan’s side-profile is seen. The former cricketer has a tense look and is holding a gun in one hand. The text on the poster says ‘introducing Aslan Yilmaz’ and ‘French Interpol,’ indicating that Irfan’s character Aslan is an Interpol officer from France.

The debut actor received love from friends and fans for the movie poster. Jishnu Unni, a Twitter user appreciated the poster, saying, “What A Quality Birthday Poster. Waiting For #Cobra.” Another user thanked director Ajay for sharing this poster of Irfan.

In the upcoming film Cobra, celebrated actor from the Tamil film industry, Vikram will be seen in a pivotal role, playing seven characters. Apart from Irfan and Vikram, Miya and Srinidhi Shetty will also star in this movie.

Legendary music director AR Rahman has composed the songs for this film, which is being produced by Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studios and Viacom18. The production company also tweeted Irfan’s first look from the film.

Irfan Pathan debuted in international cricket at the age of 19 in 2003. He has not been a part of the national squad since 2012. The all-rounder cricketer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in January 2020.

Irfan’s debut film Cobra will be Ajay’s third film as a director. His previous two films — Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal — performed well at the box office.