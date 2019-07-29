Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Former Cricketer Sreesanth is a Super Biker in His Second Kannada Film Dhoom Again

Directed by debtuant Rajesh Varma, Dhoom Again features Sreesanth and Spanish model Janira Ider in lead roles.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Sreesanth on Dhoom Again’s poster. (Image: Instagram)
Even as fans wait to watch former cricketer Sreesanth in his debut Kannada film Kempegowda 2, the ex-India fast/medium bowler has been roped in to play the lead in his second Kannada film Dhoom Again, whose first teaser was launched by actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Sunday.

The title of Dhoom Again, an action thriller, is inspired from Yash Raj Films’ 2004 blockbuster Dhoom. Sreesanth plays an ACP in the forthcoming film, which marks Rajesh Varma’s directorial debut.

Spanish model Janira Ider, who has worked in several music videos in her home country, will make her acting debut with Dhoom Again, which will also feature actors Vasu, Praveer Shetty, Rakesh Shetty and Arjun Shetty. The film reportedly is the first cinematic venture for producers Sujith Shetty and Raj Sethia.

Notably, 20% of film’s shoot is done and next schedule will most likely begin in August. Clarifying that the film is in no way related to the Hindi film Dhoom, Varma said, "This film is just for the youth and has a very different storyline. The film will be a feast for your eyes, heart and emotions. A total entertainer.”

Meanwhile, Rajkumar said, “Not many of you are aware that Sreesanth is also a brilliant dancer. I hope that Dhoom Again will use his dancing talents extensively.”

“Since the film talks about the youth and is more of a biker’s story, we were excited about the title Dhoom. But since we can’t have the same title, we decided to go with Dhoom Again,” said Sujith Shetty, adding, “A major sequence has been shot at Taneja Aerospace, Bengaluru, and we have used 300 superbikes and cars for it.”

Apart from Kannada, Dhoom Again will also be made in Hindi and will release as Speed Boys. It will also be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

