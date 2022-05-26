Former K-Pop Star Seungri of BIGBANG Fame Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison

Kpop star and former BIGBANG member Seungri has been sentenced to 1.6 years in prison, as per the latest reports. On May 26, Thursday, South Korea’s Supreme Court passed its verdict in the ongoing case and announced the sentence given to him by the High Military Court during his appeal trial in January of this year will hold, reports Zoom Entertainment. He was initially supposed to spend three years in prison but the sentence has been reduced.

For the unversed, in 2021, Seungri was convicted of arranging prostitution and other charges stemming from a sex and drugs scandal and jailed for three years by a military court. He was found guilty on all nine counts against him, according to multiple media reports. He was convicted of arranging sex services for potential investors in his business, as well as overseas gambling at luxurious casinos in Las Vegas involving illicit foreign exchange transactions.

The investigation into the scandal surrounding him uncovered a spate of allegations against other musicians and personnel at YG Entertainment — Seungri’s former agency and one of the biggest K-pop management firms. It prompted the agency CEO Yang Hyun-suk to step down, facing probes of his own into illicit gambling.

Several other K-pop stars have been embroiled in the scandal, with singer-songwriter Jung Joon Young admitting to filming himself having sex and sharing the footage without his partners’ consent. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

“It would be better for me to retire from the entertainment business at this point. As for the ongoing probe, I will take the investigation seriously to clear all allegations,” he had said in a statement on Instagram back in March 2019. He added he was concerned he would cause “further damage to people around me”, and he would be “criticised by the public” besides “being treated as a nation’s enemy during the investigation.”

