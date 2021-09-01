Former Miss India Pari Paswan Says Production Company Shot Porn Video After Drugging Her

Pari Paswan was crowned Miss India Universe in 2019. Currently, she is in the news for making serious allegations against a Mumbai-based production house. Pari accused the house of shooting a porn video after allegedly spiking her drink. A model from Jharkhand, Pari came to Mumbai looking for work when the incident happened. She claimed that she shot the video while she was intoxicated. She is yet to name the production house involved in the supposed deed. Reportedly, when she came to know about the alleged incident, she reached out to police authorities.

Allegedly, Pari was made to consume the drugged liquid following the shooting of the porn video. As per a report in The Times Of India, the former VVN Miss India Universe 2019 winner said, “There I was drugged in cold drinks and made a dirty video of me. The case is still going on in Mumbai police.” She added that there is a gang in the city, who cheats girls and create videos that go viral. She mentioned that she is a victim in that case and has lodged an FIR against the members for justice at the local police station

Recently, Pari grabbed headlines after a feud with husband Neeraj and in-laws over dowry harassment. Neeraj was arrested following a complaint Pari registered against him. His family had their share of accusations against the model. They claimed that the former beauty queen had worked in a porn film and that she traps ‘innocent people’. They alleged that the actress had married two people in the past, filed complaints against them and even has a 12-year-old child.

According to her Instagram handle, Pari has a following of over 4000. Her bio reads, “Vvn miss India universe 2019 NATIONAL Secretary… at an international organisation for human rights and crime control protection.” Pari’s

