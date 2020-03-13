English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Former 'One Direction' Member Gets Motivated by Thought of Failure

In an interview, Former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan, 26, said that the fear of failing is also an inspiration for his upcoming next album titled "Heartbreak Weather".

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
Former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan says fear of failing helps him to stay motivated in his work.

In an interview with Glamour UK magazine, the 26-year-old singer spoke about how the fear of failing has fuelled his passion for his new album, "Heartbreak Weather", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You can sit there and dwell on the idea of failure, you can let it really upset you but it's going to damage your songwriting, which means you will fail. Or you can grab it by the scruff of the neck!

"For this album I've written my best stuff, because I wasn't in the studio every day going, 'Oh, this is going to be a disaster.' The thought of failure drives me to want to outdo myself all the time and be as big as I can," Niall said.

