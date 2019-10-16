Fortnite Fans Troll Lady Gaga for Asking 'What's Fortnight'
On Tuesday, Lady Gaga put out a tweet asking fans 'What's Fortnight?' To this, gamers across the world responded with funny memes.
image of fortnite poster, lady gaga, courtesy of instagram
On Tuesday, Lady Gaga faced a non-gamer's dilemma as she asked on Twitter "What's Fortnight". The tweet was shot out by Gaga late night and misspelling aside, it was taken to heart by fans of Fornite whose new season and map was recently launched by the parent company. Genuine explanations of the game were not amongst the top responses. Instead, reactions to Gaga's query mainly consisted of typical trolling.
Fortnite streamer Ninja got a reference-laden reply in. He jokingly asked Gaga to call him and they can play the game together.
Check out Lady Gaga's tweet and responses to the same here:
What’s fortnight— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019
Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW— Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019
Girl u just playing at this point pic.twitter.com/769adiIIKP— ʀᴏᴇᴍ (@RoemService) October 15, 2019
shh girl just keep playing bayonetta pic.twitter.com/adtbi6keQx— Tyler 🕷 (@tylerbxrnett) October 15, 2019
ai gaga..... pic.twitter.com/Y3z2GJ2RSQ— The Countess 🚀 (@fsogaga) October 15, 2019
October 15, 2019
A couple of response tweets also referred to Gaga's upcoming album, tentatively called LG6.
idk just release LG6 already.— LVL GAGA (@LVLGAGA) October 15, 2019
This is just the funniest tweet to ever exist💀— eU Samsora (@Samsora_) October 15, 2019
Hopefully, now Gaga knows what's Fornite.
