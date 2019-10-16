Fortnite Fans Troll Lady Gaga for Asking 'What's Fortnight'

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga faced a non-gamer's dilemma as she asked on Twitter "What's Fortnight". The tweet was shot out by Gaga late night and misspelling aside, it was taken to heart by fans of Fornite whose new season and map was recently launched by the parent company. Genuine explanations of the game were not amongst the top responses. Instead, reactions to Gaga's query mainly consisted of typical trolling.

Fortnite streamer Ninja got a reference-laden reply in. He jokingly asked Gaga to call him and they can play the game together.

Check out Lady Gaga's tweet and responses to the same here:

What’s fortnight — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 15, 2019

Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I. pic.twitter.com/dL6y6bJrrW — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

Girl u just playing at this point pic.twitter.com/769adiIIKP — ʀᴏᴇᴍ (@RoemService) October 15, 2019

shh girl just keep playing bayonetta pic.twitter.com/adtbi6keQx — Tyler 🕷 (@tylerbxrnett) October 15, 2019

A couple of response tweets also referred to Gaga's upcoming album, tentatively called LG6.

idk just release LG6 already. — LVL GAGA (@LVLGAGA) October 15, 2019

This is just the funniest tweet to ever exist💀 — eU Samsora (@Samsora_) October 15, 2019

Hopefully, now Gaga knows what's Fornite.

