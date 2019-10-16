Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Fortnite Fans Troll Lady Gaga for Asking 'What's Fortnight'

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga put out a tweet asking fans 'What's Fortnight?' To this, gamers across the world responded with funny memes.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fortnite Fans Troll Lady Gaga for Asking 'What's Fortnight'
image of fortnite poster, lady gaga, courtesy of instagram

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga faced a non-gamer's dilemma as she asked on Twitter "What's Fortnight". The tweet was shot out by Gaga late night and misspelling aside, it was taken to heart by fans of Fornite whose new season and map was recently launched by the parent company. Genuine explanations of the game were not amongst the top responses. Instead, reactions to Gaga's query mainly consisted of typical trolling.

Fortnite streamer Ninja got a reference-laden reply in. He jokingly asked Gaga to call him and they can play the game together.

Check out Lady Gaga's tweet and responses to the same here:

A couple of response tweets also referred to Gaga's upcoming album, tentatively called LG6.

Hopefully, now Gaga knows what's Fornite.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram