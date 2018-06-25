English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fortunate to Pick Films With Fantastic Roles for Women, Says Arjun Kapoor
Over his six-year journey in Hindi filmdom, Arjun has experimented with his roles. He has played a lover boy, a negative character and a house husband among others.
Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Having done films like Ishaqzaade, 2 States and Ki & Ka, actor Arjun Kapoor says he feels fortunate to be a part of projects where the women have had strong and fantastic roles. The actor has often spoken out about the need for gender equality.
Asked about women getting meatier roles in films, Arjun told IANS: "I feel lucky and fortunate that as an actor, I have picked films that have had my co-actors with fantastic roles along with me, and I feel very proud that I have been a part of such films that have not been about having someone like a cut out.
"It had started about seven years back... Even if you look at my debut film 'Ishaqzaade', Parineeti Chopra had an absolutely amazing role and I never looked at it as 'If hers is better or mine is better'. And I don't think the audience sees it as whose is better or longer. Basically, it comes down to the scenes having a value where the characters are well-rounded," he added.
Arjun, 32, who supported the Bend The Gender campaign this year, credits women writers in Bollywood for bringing the change.
"Even it is an ensemble cast or there are many other characters, every female character has a certain voice and that started I think six to seven years ago because of the writers. A lot of writers are women and somewhere the society dictates the change," he added.
Audience has been important too.
"The growth of the meatier roles comes from the fact that the audience has evolved and the mindset has changed... So, it's exciting for an actor like me to work with fantastic fellow actors," he said.
Over his six-year journey in Hindi filmdom, Arjun has experimented with his roles. He has played a lover boy, a negative character and a house husband among others
Explaining the variety, he said: "If you are offered certain kind of films, then you pick and choose, and then other people also tend to see 'He is experimenting'... So, they (filmmakers) offer you more. From a 'Mubarakan' to 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' to 'Namaste England' to a Rajkumar Gupta film to a 'Panipat' -- what happens is invariably the offers that have come my way have allowed me push it... Since the beginning of my career I have done all kinds of films."
The actor, who is here to perform at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards on Sunday, says he has tried his bit to not get pigeonholed in one kind of genre.
Arjun is looking forward to his current slate of work.
He has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namaste England, "India's Most Wanted and Panipat.
On working in a historical period drama, he said: "It is exciting to work for Ashutosh Gowariker, and to do a film in that era (third battle of Panipat). I am looking forward to it."
