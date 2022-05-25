'Found a Great Friend in Amruta': Radha Sagar Who Played Shevanta in Chandramukhi

It is almost going to be a month since the Prasad Oak’s Marathi movie Chandramukhi starring Amruta Khanvilkar in the titular role hit the theatres. The craze and the buzz surrounding the movie still refuse to die down. With a wonderful performance at the box office and unanimously positive reviews, Chandramukhi is still trending on social media. Now actor Radha Sagar, who was a part of the iconic film, has also posted about Chandramukhi.

Apart from lead actor Amruta Khanvilkar being praised for her performance, the character of Shevanta, Chandramukhi’s friend, played by Radha Sagar also received appreciation. The role was different from the usual negative characters Radha is used to playing and won her a lot of praise. She talked about her character and the success of the movie in her most recent social media post where she posted a photo with Amruta.

In the caption, she said, “I feel lucky to have been able to play a character like Shevanta in Chandramukhi. And what can I say about Amrita? She is very good as an actor and also as a person, she used to interact and get along with everyone on the set.”

“All I can say is I found a great friend in her Amruta’s look in the movie is amazing. In this story, the character of Chandra, the character of Adinath, the performance, everything was brilliant. The credit for the beautiful costumes goes to Manju Tai,” the actor said. “Veteran musicians like Ajay Atul and a strong OTT platform like Planet Marathi were the movie’s pillars. And I think Prasad is a very talented actor and director who is very sensitive, sensible and knows the style of taking work naturally from the front. Congratulations to everyone on the success of the film. Amruta, it was great working with you.”

Her post was acknowledged by Amruta Khanvilkar, who thanked her for being her Shevanta and the post also received heart emojis from director Prasad Oak and his wife Manjari Oak.

