Found Il-Nam in Squid Game Interesting? Other Fictional Characters Who Have God Complex

For those who have watched and loved Netflix sleeper hit Squid Game, the character of Player 001 or Oh Il-nam may have appeared interesting. His intentions are never revealed until the end and it adds intrigue to his characterisation. Il-nam also suffers from serious god complex which can be explained as a tendency to elevate oneself and look down upon others simultaneously. People exhibit this in various proportions in real life as well and Il-nam also mirrors a version of it.

Here are a list of movies and web series characters who have major god complex. They have a certain likeability even though some may find them absolutely repelling.

Light Yagami

In Death Note, Light is a school-going boy until he finds a weapon of mass murder and begins to exhibit god complex. Initially, there is an allure to his philosophy, basis which he exacts revenge, but he fast becomes a anti-hero and then a villain.

Thanos

Avengers super villain Thanos suffers from major God complex. He destroys half the universe with a snap and somehow thinks himself as the right person to take such actions. Thanos thinks he is the universe’s savior. He thinks that he can change the natural law of the universe, while he tries to play god.

Walter White/Heisenberg

Breaking Bad anti-hero Walter White is a simple chemistry teacher till he is diagnosed with terminal cancer and begins manufacturing drugs to “take control over his life". His alter ego Heisenberg completely takes over and then there seems to be no redemption for Walter, not that he regrets his decisions at any point.

Forest

In Devs, created by Alex Garland, we get a glimpse of a terrifying world where a silicon valley techie devised a way to know the future and alter people’s life. Forest (Nick Offerman) exhibits serious God complex and is freaky character who you wouldn’t want to exist in real life.

Dolores

In Westworld, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) undergoes self-discovery in the first season. But later, she turns into a cliché comic book villain and becomes an all-powerful, all-knowing demigod who can literally be everywhere and anywhere at once.

