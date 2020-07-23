‘Found My Husband,’ Says Nora Fatehi Sharing This Video

Actress Nora Fatehi’s fan following rose several times after the release of Dilbar song, in which she impressed people with her killer dance moves.

Among her many fans, there is a little boy who seems to be in love with her. This cute boy expressed his desire to marry Nora.

What happened was an Instagram user tagged Nora in a video, in which the boy can be heard saying that he wants to marry the Dilbar girl.

The actress found the video so adorable that she shared it on her Instagram stories with a caption that read, “Guys, that’s it!!! I found my husband. We are getting married.”

Around two weeks ago, she put out a video showing the actress grooving to her Kamariya song along with some kids. She mentioned that these kids were waiting on the set of Street Dancer.

The actress revealed that one of the kids wanted to show her his moves to the song. “Then we all danced to kamariya! Nothing brings me more joy than these innocent kids! i live for this (sic),” she added.

On July 4, Nora shared a clip from Dilbar song, which was released two years ago on the same day. She stated that this day changed her life forever as she got noticed after the peppy number was out in 2018.

“I became the dilbar girl, the whole world stood up and noticed me.. and the rest is history (sic),” Nora said in her post.

She accepted that after this song, her following increased and she created a brand.