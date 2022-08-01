'Found This Gem': Kiara Advani's First-ever Ad Film; Guess Her Age

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani recently shared a video of her first-ever advertisement on her Twitter handle. The advertisement is special for the actress because she appeared with her mother in it. The Jug Jug Jiyo star shared the video and wrote, “Found this gem. My first ever advertisement with my mommy. Love you, Mumma, I am, because of you.”

In the video, the mother-daughter duo is promoting a baby care product. Kiara is just an infant. Her fans are not able to recognise her in the video. Kiara was just 8 months old when she first made her debut in the industry. This 20 seconds video stole the hearts of people with Kiara’s cuteness and innocence. Without even speaking a word, her cute and lovely gestures blow the hearts of millions.



A user wrote, “Awwwww so cute, she is looking so adorable. Her acting skills even as a toddler were so refined and now with such blockbusters movies she is justifying her skills.” Another user wrote, “I love her. At present, she is so cute and young. How can someone not love her? She is such a beautiful diva.”

On the career front, Kiara Advani has given blockbusters like Kabir Singh, Shershah, and Bhool Bhulaiya. She took her first step in the industry with the MS Dhoni biopic. Kiara will appear in her next film directed by Shankar. This will be a pan-India release. Kiara will share the screen space with Ram Charan. Shankar’s movie is a second collaboration between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani usually stays in the news because of her rumoured affair with Siddharth Malhotra. They both appeared together in Shershah. Their chemistry in the movie was appreciated by all. They have been spotted by the paparazzi at Bollywood parties, vacations, and outings.

