Four Blockbuster Films That Revived Fortunes of Theatre Owners, Distributors in 2022 

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country’s film industry with many major production houses postponing their releases and hundreds of cinema halls shutting operations owing to restrictions and lockdowns.

The industry also witnessed significant job losses and reluctance of cinema-goers even after the restrictions were eased. This scenario, however, is changing fast with the release of four films that have registered an unprecedented opening and collections across the world.

The “Housefull" signs are visible again in theatres for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. Here are the four movies that helped the industry return to normalcy.

Valimai

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai has set the screens on fire since its release on February 24. The film offers a perfect dose of entertainment and action with punchy dialogues and a captivating storyline. Besides Ajith Kumar, the movie features Huma Qureshi, Sumithra, and Kartikeya in lead roles and grossed over Rs 100 crores just three days after its release.

Pawankhind

This Marathi film by Digpal Lanjekar has received a phenomenal response from the audience. The movie was released on February 18 and its story kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

The movie revolves around the battle between Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Siddi Masud of Adilshah Sultanate. Actor Chinmay Mandelkar played the character of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi received a bumper opening on the opening day of its release and has received significant praise from the audience. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has grossed over Rs 50 crore in just five days. The storyline of the film focuses on Gangubai Kathiawadi who fights for reforms for sex workers.

Bheemla Nayak

Released last week, Telugu film Bheemla Nayak recorded a bumper opening at the box office and earned more than Rs 37.15 crores on the first day. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum and features actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Saagar K Chandra and is produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

