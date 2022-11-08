Four Har Har Mahadev Shows Cancelled After Ruckus at Pune Theatre

Abhijeet Deshpande’s directorial and Sharad Kelkar-starrer Har Har Mahadev is in the middle of a controversy with the storyline and characters of the periodic drama. The members of the Maratha outfit stalled the screening of the Marathi film at the theatre in Pune over the alleged “distortion of history” on Monday. Now, four shows have been cancelled after the members of the Sambhaji Brigade stalled the screening of the film and warned the theatre owner.

This is not the only place where the screening of the film was stalled. NCP leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the screening of the film at the multiplex in Thane later on Monday night.

According to ANI, a case has been registered against the leader at Vartaknagar police station under 141,143,146,149,323,504 of IPC and section 37/135 of Mumbai Police for assaulting a film audience by forcibly closing the running show.

A day earlier, former Rajya Sabha member and Koplhapur royal family scion Sambhaji Chhatrapati had warned that if facts are found distorted in any upcoming films based on legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he would oppose such movies and would stall their release, reported PTI.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati is also a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj. He also expressed displeasure over the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

Speaking with PTI, Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde said, “Members of ‘Sambhaji Brigade’ stalled the screening of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ at a theatre in Pune and warned the theatre owner. The history is distorted in ‘Har Har Mahadev’ while in ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sath’, the depiction of ‘Mavle’ (soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) is frightful.”

Interestingly, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had done a voice-over for the teaser of Har Har Mahadev. The Marathi film is written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. It also stars Subodh Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sayli Sanjeev in primary roles.

