'Four More Shots Please!' a Universally Appealing Show, Says Kirti Kulhari

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari’s debut web-series “Four More Shots Please” has been nominated at the International Emmy Awards and she is happy an Indian show is being acknowledged internationally. Best known for films like Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kulhari entered the OTT space in 2019 with two starkly different shows Amazon Prime Video comedy series Four More Shots Please! and spy drama Bard of Blood for Netflix.

The 35-year-old actor, who plays one of the four lead characters in the series, said she is excited for the awards announcement on Monday night. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, “Four More Shots Please!” has been nominated in the best comedy series category. Kulhari said she doesn’t know if receiving a nomination or winning an award leads to a change, but she is delighted that their show is making waves across the globe. “I am happy that an Indian show is being acknowledged internationally, I think it is a big deal. A show like Four More Shots Please!’ is relatable and understandable by people across the globe. “It has an international appeal, it is showing the lives of urban women which could be anywhere in the world, which makes it universally appealing. The show with or without Emmy nominations is still very popular,” she told .