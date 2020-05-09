MOVIES

Four More Shots Please Gets Renewed For Season 3; Sayani, Kirti, Bani J Super Excited

After Four More Shots Please season 2 received a phenomenal response, makers have announced a new season.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
After Four More Shots Please season 2 received a phenomenal response, makers have announced a new season. The show was recently declared as the most-watched Indian original show of 2020.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement, “The response to Four More Shots Please! has been phenomenal. It has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top three most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark.”

The show is a story about four friends Damini (Sayani Gupta), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), and Umang (Bani J) as they challenge the status quo.

The show is produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

“In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force,” Pritish Nandy said.

Talking about the third season he added, “The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship.”

The headlining cast also confirmed the announcement by taking to their Instagram.




