Four More Shots Please Season 2 Trailer Promises Sassier Version of the Web Series This Year

The ladies of Four More Shots Please - Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo - are back with the second season of the bold and funny web series. The show that premiered in 2019 displayed the lives of four women who are flawed yet full of fight for their right and are not afraid of taking on the society. Season 2's trailer promises a wilder run with the women taking a no holds barred approach.

The second season of the show kicks off in the city of Istanbul marking a reunion of the "flawsome" girls, who again, land straight in the thick of each other's lives. The show continues to explore the exhilarating choices that these four women from Mumbai make as they navigate their friendship, life, love, ambition and evolving freedoms.

Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri will be back for season 2, with some fresh additions. Through the exciting journey of these four young women, the second season is sure to answer several open-ended questions after the cliffhanger finale of season one.

Watch the trailer here:

All 10 episodes of the second season will be available on Amazon Prime Video from April 17, 2020, in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Follow @News18Movies for more