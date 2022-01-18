Four More Shots Please Season 3 to Kick Off Last Schedule in April in Europe

The International Emmy Award-nominated show Four More Shots will be hitting your digital screens this year. Since it first aired on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, Four More Shots Please! has been a huge success. The show has already had two successful seasons and is now gearing up for its third. While filming for Season 3 began in 2021, actress Kirti Kulhari revealed that they are only one final schedule away from finishing.

Furthermore, filming on the show was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Kirti Kulhari, who plays the character Anjana in the show, recently announced on Instagram that filming had resumed.

She co-stars in the show with Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J, and revealed to Mid-Day that the final schedule will take place outside of India. “It feels like I have been shooting for Four More Shots Please for so long," the actress said.

Kirti went on to say that the pandemic had an impact on the series, “We still have one foreign schedule, but the situation isn’t (conducive) right now. The schedule is set to begin in April, somewhere in Europe."

Kirti hopes that the show’s third edition will be released in the second half of 2022 if the pandemic doesn’t derail their plans any further.

The actress was most recently seen in Human, which came out a few weeks ago. Kirti co-starred in the medical thriller with Shefali Shah and stated that her co-star was the main reason she agreed to the project.

“Human’s script was amazing. But Shefali was the big reason I did the show. I get excited when I work with actors who have inspired me. It was interesting to watch her being so invested. I am like that, and it’s rare to see that in another person in this industry. I enjoyed collaborating with her," Kirti remarked.

