English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Four More Shots Please to be Back with Season 2 in April

Four More Shots Please to be Back with Season 2 in April

On International Women's Day, Amazon Prime announced that the popular buddy dramedy Four More Shots Please! will be back with season 2 in April 2020.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Share this:

After the success of the first season of the Amazon Original series, the second season of Four More Shots Please! will release in April.

On International Women's Day, Amazon Prime Video announced that the second season of the series will launch on April 17.

The series stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri. The series is directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

The streaming giant also unveiled the first look poster of the show's second season, which gives a vivid glimpse of the four leads, who celebrate their flaws.

The second part will pick-up from the previous season's cliffhanger ending, bringing back stories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story