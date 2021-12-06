Fourth Single From Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak Out Now

As the release date of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak is approaching, the makers have initiated pre-promotions activities. Following this, three songs have already been dropped. And, on December 4, the fourth single, Adavi Thalli Maata, from the film was launched on YouTube.

Ramajogaiah Sastry has penned the song, while S. Thaman has given music. Sung by Durgavva and Sahithi Chaganti, the song is said to be one of the highlights of the film. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 12.

Being a Multi-starrer, the film’s pre-release business is said to be going well. As per reports, the Nizam area’s (Telangana) theatrical rights have been being sold at a whopping price of Rs 40 crore. Leading producer Dil Raju has reportedly bought the Nizam rights.

Moreover, the film’s audio rights also appear to have sold for a hefty sum. Leading company Aditya music has reportedly acquired the rights at Rs 5.04 crore. However, an official statement is yet to be released. The film is being produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

The action thriller helmed by Saagar K. Chandra and screenplay was written by Trivikram Srinivas is the official Telugu remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj-starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are playing female lead roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has 3-4 projects in the pipeline. In the one with director Harish Shankar, the power star will be seen as a professor. Produced by Maitree Movie Makers, the film is currently in the pre-production stage.

The actor has another venture with director Surender Reddy. And there’s one film with Krish Jagarlamudi, which will be released on April 29 next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.