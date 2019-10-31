Take the pledge to vote

Francis Ford Coppola Clarifies His 'Despicable' Comment on Marvel Films

Francis Ford Coppola, in an interview, stated that his despicable comment had been mistranslated and misinterpreted.

Updated:October 31, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Legendary filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola hit the wrong side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans after criticising MCU films. Coppola earned most of it for directly calling Marvel films nothing short of despicable. Now the director has cleared the air to reveal that his comment was directed not to the films directly and that it was misinterpreted.

Francis Ford Coppola, while speaking to french journalists, had stated that Martin Scorsese's comments on calling Marvel films, not cinema was lenient. The Godfather director further added that they were just 'despicable' actually.

In an interview with Deadline, Coppola revealed that his despicable comment was directed towards the idea of having a film franchise. He said, "Personally I don’t like the idea of franchises, the notion that you can keep repeating what is essentially the same movie for financial gain — in other words, what is a formulaic approach. In some ways I think the cinema is like food; certainly, you can add things to make it tempting, tasty and enjoyable but it must also be nutritious to qualify as real food."

Coppola also stated that making films under a franchise reduces the risk and diversity factors which according to him are the essence of cinema. He had stated this during his previous statement on Marvel films as well. He had also stated that taking money from people for films without adding contributing anything new to the cinema was despicable.

