Frankie Muniz, Paige Price To Welcome First Child

Los Angeles: Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz and his wife, actor Paige Price, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on their YouTube channel on Saturday.

We were shocked and thrilled to hear the news that we’re going to be parents, the duo captioned the clip titled Frankie & Paige are having a baby! We’ve travelled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it’s the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time hearing your little one’s heartbeat, Muniz said. We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices, he added.

The video ended with text revealing that the baby is due in March 2021. Muniz and Price started dating in 2016. The couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in February this year. PTI SHD SHD 09271343 NNNN.