Fraudster Tries to Hack Tamil Actor Shalu Sharma’s Insta Account. What Exactly Happened

A gang of fraudsters has been active in distorting and manipulating social media platforms in various ways to extort money from celebrities. Recently, Tamil actor Shalu Shamu almost fell prey to internet fraud and hacking.

Shalu Shamu is known for her roles in movies like Mr Local and Rekka. She also boasts a huge fan following on social media. Recently, a scammer attempted to hack into the social media account of the actor, she informed her followers on Twitter.

She shared a video in which she explained how she cleverly escaped the trap, which was meant to hack her Instagram account. Attaching the screenshots in the video, Shalu said in the video, that she was having a conversation on Instagram with a makeup artist, who had previously worked with her.

She added that the makeup artist, Uma, asked for her help saying that she was having trouble logging into her Facebook account and she needed security codes from an Instagram user. Following that, the artist provided Shalu with an email address and requested her to add it to her Instagram account.

Advertisement

Growing suspicious of her texts, the actor declined to do so and learned that Uma’s Instagram account had been hacked and that the hacker was attempting to do the same with her by providing her with a link.

“Because I’d already experienced a similar experience, I searched for and erased that message," Shalu stated. She then cautioned her followers not to blindly follow any link, even if it was supplied by a reputable person.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.