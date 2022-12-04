Actor Alaya F marked her film debut with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020), where she shared screen space with actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The slice-of-life comedy might have had a lukewarm response at the box office but it won her heaps of praise. And now after three years, Alaya is back to the screens with Freddy, which released yesterday on Disney+ Hotstar. The dark thriller is also winning her good reviews and it sees her playing actor Kartik Aaryan’s onscreen lady love, who is also a victim of domestic abuse.

In an exclusive and freewheeling conversation with News18, Alaya says that she was nervous about the reception that her second film would garner since a lot of time had passed between Freddy and her debut vehicle. “I feel like a newcomer all over again. But I felt safe having Kartik with me,” she states.

Sharing her thoughts on her co-actor, the 25-year-old remarks, “I’ve never been so utterly shocked about how someone could have so much commitment to the work that they do. I thought I work hard but he just doesn’t stop working. I don’t think there’s one moment in the day when he’s not working or not thinking about his films and what he wants to give the audience next.”

Inspired with his work ethics, she adds, “His life revolves around the films he does and that’s incredible. No wonder he’s so successful! Since he’s always thinking about work, he’s attracting that into his life. The way he goes into the detailed aspect of everything is quite incredible. I don’t know when he sleeps.”

In Freddy, Alaya plays the role of Kainaaz, who is described as ‘Freddy’s obsession’. As she talks about the film, she recalls the time when she had an unpleasant experience with a stranger, who was quite obsessed with her. “It happened ages ago when we were just introduced to Instagram. I was very young. There was a guy who used to always message me on Facebook. I used to see his messages and ignore them.”

And then, things took a rather eerie turn one day. She further continues, “One day, I had gone to a mall with a bunch of my friends. For some reason, I was upset and I left from there. I drove back home, logged on to Facebook and saw that I got a message from him saying, ‘You looked very upset today. What happened?’ That really creeped me out.”

But is there anything that she is particularly obsessed with? “I’ve micro obsessions. I’m a little bit obsessed with everything. I’ve these sudden bursts. I’m not a chilled out person, I’m almost always fixated on something or the other (laughs),” says the actor, who is currently shooting for Sri, a biopic on Srikant Bholla, a visually challenged successful industrialist.

And what about being obsessed in love? “I’m single,” chuckles Alaya, who is also awaiting the release of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Gen’Z love story Almost Love With DJ Mohabbat and producer Ekta Kapoor’s U Turn, a remake of a 2016 Kannada thriller of the same name. ​

