FreeBritney: Elon Musk Tweets in Support of Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears has been living under what is known as conservatorship, a practice under US law where a guardian is assigned to oversee not just a person’s financial affairs, but also his or her private life. ‘FreeBritney’ is a viral hashtag being used by Britney’s followers who are rallying to her cause, and the latest person to join this movement is Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

Taking to his Twitter account, Musk wrote, “Free Britney".

Free Britney— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2021

For the uninitiated, the US pop star’s conservatorship started in 2008 after she had several mental breakdowns publicly. Recently, she broke her silence for the first time about her 13-year-old conservatorship, where her father Jamie Spears and a lawyer had full control over her money, assets, and medical affairs. During the court proceedings, Britney said that she was indeed unhappy and trapped under the “abusive" conservatorship, as her fans and the supporters of the #FreeBritney movement assumed for years.

She also asked for her father to be removed as her conservator. However, the judge has reportedly denied removing Britney’s father from conservatorship, ruling Wednesday that Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust will retain equal power over the pop star’s finances and person, according to Variety.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here