FreeBritney: Rhea Chakraborty Supports Britney Spears After She Breaks Silence on Conservatorship

Singer Britney Spears has been living under what is known as conservatorship, a practice under US law where a guardian is assigned to oversee not just a person’s financial affairs, but also his or her private life. ‘FreeBritney’ is a viral hashtag being used by Britney’s followers who are rallying to her cause, and the latest person to join this movement is Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.

On Thursday evening, Rhea took to her Instagram stories to write #FreeBritney, in an attempt to voice her support for the international icon.

For the uninitiated, the US pop star’s conservatorship started in 2008 after she had several mental breakdowns publicly. Recently, she broke her silence for the first time about her 13-year-old conservatorship, where her father Jamie Spears and a lawyer had full control over her money, assets, and medical affairs. During the court proceedings, Britney said that she was indeed unhappy and trapped under the “abusive" conservatorship, as her fans and the supporters of the #FreeBritney movement assumed for years.

Meanwhile, Rhea will next be seen in the crime thriller, Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Dhritiman Chatterjee. The film’s release has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

