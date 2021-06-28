Freida Pinto Announces She is Expecting First Child with Cory Tran, Shares Baby Bump Photo

Actress Frieda Pinto has announced that she is pregnant, sharing a photo with fiance Cory Tran. “Baby Tran, coming this Fall," said the Slumdog Millionaire star in the caption as she posed with Tran. The couple are all smiles in the photo as Frieda flaunts her growing baby bump.

Freida and photographer Cory Tran got engaged in November 2019. Congratulatory messages for the couple flooded the comments section as the actress made the pregnancy announcement.

Freida and photographer Cory Tran are engaged to be married. The couple had announced their happy news on Instagram for Cory’s birthday, in November 2019, along with a few gorgeous photos of their engagement. “It all makes sense now,” Pinto had posted. “Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.”

The pair first sparked romance rumours in late 2017 and have been going strong ever since. Freida was previously linked to Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel, who she dated for six years until 2014.

A few months after announcing their engagement, Freida and Cory attended her sister Sharon’s wedding in Assam. Freida had shared photos from the function, of the two of them dressed up in traditional Indian wear.

The actress is known for her breakout film debut in Danny Boyle’s 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. She went on to appear in Woody Allen’s You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, among other projects.

