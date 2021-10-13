Freida Pinto Reminisces 'Sweet Baby Shower', Pens a Note of Gratitude

Freida Pinto, who rose to prominence with the film, Slumdog Millionaire, is all set to become a mother for the first time. In a series of beautiful pictures, the actress reminisced about her ‘sweet baby shower’ that was hosted recently. The soon-to-be mom penned a note of gratitude to the ‘awesome tribe of sisters’ as she revealed the lovely decor set-up arranged for her baby shower.

Freida decided to put on the prettiest dress in a pure white as she caressed her baby bump. The tiny tied-up detailing below the bust made for a delicate chic style and so did the balloon sleeves. In the accessory department, Freida ensured a touch of elegant charm with minimal jewel pieces. Finally, she let her long tresses in wavy curls that made the her look more enchanting. In the caption of the post, Freida thanked her sisters and friends for making it a special day for her, leading the charge and bringing in the finishing touches beautifully.

Actress Nargis Fakhri left heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express her reaction. Richa Chadha also showered love saying, “beautiful, so happy for you. Sending love.” Freida will welcome her first baby with fiance, Cory Tran, an adventure photographer. She got engaged to her longtime partner in November of 2019.

She announced her pregnancy in June with a lovely picture on Instagram and wrote, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”

Freida is known for her work in films such as Immortals, Love Sonia, Trishna, Netflix movie Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, Love, Wedding, Repeat and Hillbilly Elegy, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, among others. Freida will next be seen as Britain’s World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan in the series based on Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan by Shrabani Basu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.