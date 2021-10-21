Freida Pinto Reveals She Secretly Married Cory Tran During Lockdown

Actress Freida Pinto, who is currently expecting her first child, revealed that she married her fiancé, photographer Cory Tran in a secret wedding in Los Angeles. The actress surprised her fans when she announced her marriage during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The pop-star had asked the actress about her wedding plans, when she dropped the big news. Frieda added that they had the ‘perfect’ ceremony at the Honda Center in Anaheim and joked that they came back home and took an ‘afternoon nap.’

Talking to Clarkson, Frieda said, “It’s a very romantic story if you must know. Of course, when we got engaged, we thought we’d have this most magical wedding. I should clear the air. I wasn’t planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple…But then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it. So, we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and just get married."

She added that she did not want to have ulcers from planning her wedding. She added that the arrangement was perfect for them. She joked that the newlyweds went back home and took an ‘afternoon nap.’

Two days ago on her birthday, the actress share stunning shots from her maternity shoot. She captioned them, “Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense! I can’t wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind. My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life. Thank you to my community for the love, support and birthday wishes."

Freida is known for her work in films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Immortals, Love Sonia, Trishna, Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, Love, Wedding, Repeat and Hillbilly Elegy, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, among others. Freida will next be seen as Britain’s World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan in the series based on Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan by Shrabani Basu.

