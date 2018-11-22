English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Freida Pinto to Marry Photographer Cory Tran in 2019?
Freida Pinto who is dating Cory Tran for being an year now did not comment on the wedding rumours yet.
Freida Pinto with Cory Tran. (Image: Instagram)
It seems the wedding season is not going to be over soon. After Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fairytale wedding in Italy, we are gearing up for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' nuptials. The couple is all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur on December 2.
While we are still scrolling our social media accounts to watch the stunning photos from the DeepVeer wedding ceremonies, another name from the silver screen has joined the list of soon to be bride. It's 'Slumdog Millionare' fame Freida Pinto. According to reports, the beautiful actress will tie the nuptial knot in early 2019 with adventure photographer Cory Tran.
Freida and Cory's social media accounts give us a sneak peek into their love life. Recently she has shared a photograph with Cory on Instagram in which the duo looks so much in love. How lucky is anyone who has been graced by your heart full of light!💛, she captioned the picture.
Freida who is dating Cory for being an year now did not comment on the wedding rumours yet. Though she is very open talking about her relationships but she did not confirm anything on these reports. Earlier, Freida was in a relationship with her Slumdog Millionare co-star Dev Patel for over six years but the two parted ways in December 2014. Later, her name was coupled with polo player Ronnie Bacardi, but even that romance fizzled out.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
